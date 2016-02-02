Hear and See the New Ernie Ball Music Man Cutlass Guitar in Action

Today we bring you a brand-new demo video of a brand-new guitar: the Ernie Ball Music Man Cutlass.

The Cutlass, which was officially introduced at the 2016 Winter NAMM Show, features updated vintage spec electronics, a super-smooth modern tremolo system and lightweight alder body are welcome refinements to the Cutlass.

An oversized 4-over-2 headstock with straight string pull provide superior tuning stability and flawless craftsmanship throughout, making the Cutlass a perfect culmination of old world aesthetics and styling with modern design and playability.

