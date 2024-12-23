“This bridge is a work of art”: Tim Commerford’s new Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay is a love letter to the pawnshop bass that shaped the first Rage record – and it’s uniquely primed for his playing style

News
By
( , )
published

Passive and active editions have been launched, but both come optimized with some clever, player-adjustable additions

Tim Commerford Music Man StingRay Bass
(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled a new signature guitar for Tim Commerford, which serves as an ode to the bassist’s beloved pawnshop StingRay that featured on the first Rage Against The Machine record.

Two formats have been introduced: an active four-string in a Xavier Green finish and a Quentin Blue-colored passive edition.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.