Imagine Dragons Guitar Tech Shows Off Wayne Sermon's Live Gear

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the excusive premiere of a very guitar-centric clip from Imagine Dragons.

In the clip, which you can check out below, Shane Johnson, the band's guitar tech, shows off guitarist Wayne Sermon's live setup—including guitar after guitar (after guitar).

Be aware that Imagine Dragons are coming to movie theaters for a special one-night concert event Wednesday, March 2, with their award-winning Smoke + Mirrors. Filmed as part of the band's current world tour, the Smoke + Mirrors set list features hits such as "Demons," "I Bet My Life" and "Radioactive."

This stunning concert film, which was directed by Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin, the Killers, Oasis), was shot in front of 15,000 fans in Toronto.

“We put more blood, sweat and lasers into planning the Smoke + Mirrors Tour than any performance we've given to date, and it's something we'll always remember," the band said in a statement. "This event captures that live energy in an incredibly immersive way. We can't wait to show it to fans all over the world who either want to re-live the experience we shared together or see it for the first time."

For a complete list of theater locations, to buy tickets online and see the trailer for this one-night concert event, visit FathomEvents.com.