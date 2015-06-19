Joe Satriani Demos DiMarzio Satch Track Neck and Mo’ Joe Pickups — Video

In this new video, posted earlier this week by the DiMarzio crew, Joe Satriani—Ibanez guitar in hand—demos and discusses DiMarzio Satch Track Neck and Mo’ Joe pickups.

He also discussed his new album, Shockwave Supernova.

For more about the Satch Track Neck pickup, which is described as "articulate, vocal and musical," visit its page at dimarzio.com.

For more about the Mo’ Joe, which is "all about tone and definition," head here.

By the way, Satch also visited Guitar World HQ when he was in town last week, so be on the lookout for some Betcha Can't Play This clips from Joe! For more about Satriani and Shockwave Supernova, visit satriani.com.