Joyo Unveils New Vision Dual-Channel Modulation Pedal

Joyo has introduced the Vision dual-channel modulation pedal, the newest entry in its R series of pedals.

Each channel on the Vision boasts nine effects for a total of 18, as well as independent Speed, Rate, Control and Depth/Mix knobs. The sequence of the two effects’ output is chosen via a three-position toggle switch.

Other features include independent tap tempo controls, 1/4-inch stereo inputs and outputs, ambience LED lights and true bypass.

The Joyo Vision is available for $89.

Head over to Joyo Audio for more info.