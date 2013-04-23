Guitar World: June 2013 Videos

These videos are bonus content related to the June 2013 issue of Guitar World. Check out this month's issue for full tabs, transcriptions and lessons.
Column Videos
• In Deep: Slidedog — the Slide Guitar Mastery of Duane Allman
• Metal For Life: Modes to Success — Mastering the Fundamental Modes Across the Entire Fretboard
• All That Jazz: Expand Your Soloing Vocabulary with the Half-Whole Symmetrical Diminished Scale
• Prog-Gnosis: Roller-Coaster Ride — Seven-String Arpeggios
• String Theory: The Winding Road, Part 1 — How to Create a Rolling Melody Using Chord Tones and Passing Tones
• United Stringdom: Economic Boon — Using Alternate and Economy Picking to Play Blazingly Fast Runs
• Talkin' Blues: The Visionary, Pioneering Soloing Style of Johnny "Guitar" Watson
• Hole Notes: The Fleet-Fingered Moves of Six- and 12-String Virtuoso Leo Kottke
Gear Videos
• Review: Ernie Ball Music Man Armada Guitar
• Review: PRS Guitars SE Custom 24 7-String
• Review: Reverend Guitars Bayonet
• Review: Bogner Ecstasy Blue and Red Pedals
• Buzz Bin Review: Chaosound Anti-Effect Pedal