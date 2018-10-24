Keeley Unveils Verb O Trem Combined Reverb and Tremolo Pedals

Keeley Electronics has announced the Verb O Trem combined reverb and tremolo pedal. Available in compact and Workstation form, the Verb O Trem was developed with session player Eddie Heinzelman.

The compact pedal features three variations: vintage-style reverb and tremolo, Mack (tube amp, pitch vibrato and spring reverb) and Harm (harmonic tremolo and spring reverb).

The Workstation, meanwhile, features eight reverbs and eight different modulations. The Reverbs are: 2 spring, 3 spring, plate, hall, chamber, room, fugue and slapback. The Modulations are: sine wave, square wave, harmonic, dynamic harmonic, pitch vibrato, ramp trem, ‘Les’ rotary speaker and u-vibe.

Both pedals feature separate effects engines for each effect, reverb and modulation. They are available on November 15 for $149 (for the compact) and $299 (for the Workstation).

For more on the pedals, head on over to robertkeeley.com.