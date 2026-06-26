<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-d288b833-5454-4a67-888b-81abc565e835"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="mh7pqguVmUwkyvvWWJyfCN" name="Flamma FC05 Mini Modulation" alt="A Flamma FC05 Mini Modulation guitar pedal" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/mh7pqguVmUwkyvvWWJyfCN.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Flamma)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="elk-4eb3c4fa-dbd8-4090-bd91-75911cf93306">Welcome to the final day of the Prime Day sale!</p><p>You've got until midnight on June 26th to save money on guitars, amps, pedals, strings, guitar picks, capos, Aztec death whistles...</p>\n<a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside>\n<p id="elk-4eb3c4fa-dbd8-4090-bd91-75911cf93306-2">I'm not sure how many of these deals will still be around tomorrow, so my advice is to pull the trigger now while you still can. One of my favorite deals that's still live is this Flamma FC05 Mini-Modulation. It's part of a glut of pedals we bought and tested prior to Prime Day, and I think it's a great option if you want to try out a bunch of different modulation sounds without spending loads.</p><p><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=44022&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFLAMMA-FC05-Modulation-Flanger-Tremolo%2Fdp%2FB095JNR9BQ%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dftr-guitarworld-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dguitarworld-us-4411922748137660563-20" target="_blank" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/FLAMMA-FC05-Modulation-Flanger-Tremolo/dp/B095JNR9BQ/ref=sr_1_3" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" rel="sponsored noopener" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=44022&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFLAMMA-FC05-Modulation-Flanger-Tremolo%2Fdp%2FB095JNR9BQ%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dftr-guitarworld-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><strong>Grab the Flamma FC05 Mini Modulation pedal for just $31.99</strong></a></p>\n<a id="elk-collectionwidget-b831a7a02d620820842d3db6c98dfcdc"></a><aside id="collectionwidget-b831a7a02d620820842d3db6c98dfcdc_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-hawk-json="{&quot;collection&quot;:{&quot;blocks&quot;:[{&quot;modelName&quot;:null,&quot;productName&quot;:&quot;&quot;,&quot;brand&quot;:&quot;&quot;,&quot;price&quot;:&quot;&quot;,&quot;wasPrice&quot;:null,&quot;currency&quot;:null,&quot;label&quot;:&quot;30 day free trial!&quot;,&quot;productDescription&quot;:&quot;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Sign up for Amazon Prime: &lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;a href=\\&quot;https:\\/\\/www.amazon.com\\/amazonprime\\&quot; target=\\&quot;_blank\\&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Get 30 days free&lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;\\/a&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;\\/strong&gt;&lt;br&gt;The best way to take full advantage of Prime Day discounts is to become a Prime member, and there's currently a 30-day trial offer that you can cancel anytime. In addition to exclusive Prime Day savings and same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery, other perks include Prime Video and Prime Music streaming and unlimited photo storage.&lt;\\/p&gt;&quot;,&quot;image&quot;:{&quot;width&quot;:1417,&quot;height&quot;:1417,&quot;credit&quot;:&quot;Amazon&quot;,&quot;id&quot;:&quot;3ZrACbuRf8cJUmpq7j5xtd&quot;,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;Prime logo&quot;,&quot;src&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/3ZrACbuRf8cJUmpq7j5xtd.jpg&quot;,&quot;mos&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net\\/3ZrACbuRf8cJUmpq7j5xtd.jpg&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https:\\/\\/www.amazon.com\\/amazonprime&quot;,&quot;editorialMerchantName&quot;:&quot;&quot;},&quot;noAffiliateTracking&quot;:null}]}}" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="disabled" data-source-blocks="deals" data-widget-type="collection"></aside><a id="elk-6310f7f2-a489-4ebd-a309-00f6b971cb53"></a><aside id="6310f7f2-a489-4ebd-a309-00f6b971cb53_0" class="hawk-root" data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="31.99" data-editorial-was-price="39.99" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/2hHRYUFTuAZGrviF7aQyFP.jpg" data-link="https://www.amazon.com/FLAMMA-FC05-Modulation-Flanger-Tremolo/dp/B095JNR9BQ/ref=sr_1_3" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Flamma" data-model-name="Flamma FC05 Mini Modulation" data-model-product-name="FC05 Mini Modulation" data-render-type="editorial" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoPercentageAndSaving" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;I was pleasantly surprised by the Flamma FC05 Mini Modulation pedal when I tried it. There are a lot of different sounds available, thanks to 11 different flavors of modulation, and while not all of them will blow you away, there are some really fantastic tones here. &lt;/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;I particularly enjoyed the chorus, tremolo, phaser, rotary, and auto wah tones, and thanks to the three controls, you can get a lot of flexibility, whether you want something subtle or you want to really alter your tone to something otherworldly. It&rsquo;s also a great buy if you&rsquo;re not sure what modulation sounds you like, and fancy trying them all out before committing to individual stompboxes.&lt;/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;It's got 20% off in the Prime Day sale, and when you factor in that it's essentially 11 different pedals in one, that works out at $2.90 per effect. Stupendous value!&lt;/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Bigger budget? Try this:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.amazon.com/Zoom-MS-50G-MultiStomp-Modulations-Compressors/dp/B0CL7SF4HY/ref=sr_1_4_sspa&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Zoom MS-50G+MultiStomp, current price $109.99&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt; (100 top-quality effects)&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.amazon.com/FLAMMA-FC05-Modulation-Flanger-Tremolo/dp/B095JNR9BQ/ref=sr_1_3">View Deal</a></aside>