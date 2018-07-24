Trending

LunaStone Launches Three Stage Rocket MIDI

LunaStone's Three Stage Rocket overdrive is now equipped with MIDI capabilities.

LunaStone has announced an updated version of its Three Stage Rocket overdrive pedal.

As  you may have surmised from its name, the Three Stage Rocket MIDI is  equipped with MIDI capabilities. Designed in collaboration with  guitarist Søren Andersen, the Three Stage Rocket MIDI integrates into  switching systems for full control over settings.

The  Three Stage Rocket MIDI is all-analogue, and features two stages of  overdrive and a boost, which is routable pre- or post-drive.

The LunaStone Three Stage Rocket MIDI is available now for $399.

For more info on the pedal, head on over to lunastonepedals.com.