LunaStone Launches Three Stage Rocket MIDI

LunaStone has announced an updated version of its Three Stage Rocket overdrive pedal.

As you may have surmised from its name, the Three Stage Rocket MIDI is equipped with MIDI capabilities. Designed in collaboration with guitarist Søren Andersen, the Three Stage Rocket MIDI integrates into switching systems for full control over settings.

The Three Stage Rocket MIDI is all-analogue, and features two stages of overdrive and a boost, which is routable pre- or post-drive.

The LunaStone Three Stage Rocket MIDI is available now for $399.

