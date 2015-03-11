Martin Guitar Receives Patent for Neck-to-Body Joint Router System

C. F. Martin & Co. announced it has received a patent for its guitar-neck-joint router system, originally introduced in 2012.

Created and spearheaded by Theresa Hoffman, engineering project manager at Martin, the machine is a complex combination of measuring sensors, a scanning probe, aluminum tooling and three different cutting tools.

The patented router system uses a scanning probe to measure critical areas of the guitar body and neck. The measurements are then compared to optimal neck fit settings required to obtain a perfect neck fit.

The system will calculate the adjustments required for the proper setup for bridge height and neck centering and machines areas on the body to create perfectly matched parts. The system machines the fingerboard and heel areas on the body as well as the final dovetail dimensions, thereby providing a tighter neck joint, enhanced tone and improved playability.

“We are proud to receive a patent for one of our technology systems,” said Chris Martin IV, Martin Guitar’s CEO and chairman. “Throughout Martin’s 182-year history, our skilled team of engineers and researchers have perfected the marriage of our traditions in craftsmanship with innovative thinking to produce new processes for the next era of guitar-building. This patent exemplifies that spirit.”

For more about Martin, visit martinguitar.com.