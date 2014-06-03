Mojotone Introduces Paul Waggoner Signature PW Hornet Humbucker

Paul Waggoner of North Carolina-based Between the Buried and Me has collaborated with Mojotone to develop a signature humbucker pickup model, the PW Hornet.

From the company:

The PW Hornet humbucker is designed to provide a wide variety of progressive tones, from pristine cleans full of warmth to heavy leads and chunky chord voicings. The entire sonic spectrum is accounted for without getting mushy on the low end or harsh on the high end. With the built-in coil tapping feature, the girth and clarity of its tones combined with its dynamic pick attack response make the PW Hornet a well-balanced and versatile high-output humbucking pickup.

The neck pickup utilizes an alnico 4 magnet and its DC resistance is measured at 7.5k while the bridge pickup utilizes a ceramic magnet and its DC resistance is measured at 11k.

The PW Hornet is offered in a number of cosmetic variations and is available exclusively at mojotone.com.

MSRP: $120