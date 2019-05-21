Mr. Black Unveils New Mini Vintage Chorus Pedal

Portland, Oregon-based pedal maker Mr. Black has unveiled the Mini Vintage Chorus, a new stompbox modeled, the company says, “after the original late Seventies ‘Ensemble’ chorus that started it all”—the Boss CE-1.

The Mini Vintage Chorus boasts controls for mix, width and rate to deliver old-school BBD-style chorusing and true pitch-vibrato.

The handmade pedal has standard input and output jacks and runs on a 9V DC power supply.

The Mini Vintage Chorus is being offered for $99.95.

For more information or to purchase, head to MrBlackPedals.com.