NAMM 2013: Radial Introduces StageBug SB-1 Active Phantom Powered DI

Radial Engineering Ltd. has announced the StageBug SB-1, an ultra-compact direct box designed to fit inside the string pocket of a guitar case.

Radial Sales Manager Roc Bubel explains: "Radial already makes more types of direct boxes than any other manufacturer. So adding another model to our line up is not something we would do unless we had good reason. In this case, it really came down to getting inside the case. Today, more and more musicians are traveling light in order to keep costs down.

[[ Guitar World at NAMM 2013: Gear updates, photo galleries, videos and more! ]]

"This is particularly important since airlines are now charging for extra baggage. The other reality is that most venues or clubs tend to have low-end DI boxes that do not sound very good. So more musicians are now equipping themselves with their own DI to ensure they can deliver as good a quality signal as possible to the PA system. We combined these two 'needs' to create the StageBug SB-1 ... the most compact yet high performance Radial DI ever."

Designed primarily for acoustic guitars, the StageBug SB-1 is an ultra compact active direct box that measures less than 2" wide x 3.85" long x and only 1.3" high. (5.1 cm x 9.8 cm x 3.3 cm) and is powered using standard 48V phantom power. It features a standard ¼" hi-Z instrument input, a low-Z balanced output to feed the PA system, plus a tuner output that works double duty as a thru connection to feed the artist's on-stage amp. All connectors feature glass-filled nylon construction and nickel-silver contacts for long life without failure. Through-hole parts are employed throughout for optimal signal transfer.

This is combined with a full ground plane to reduce noise. Performance is spectacular with a ruler flat response from 20Hz to 20kHz while being able to handle extreme dynamics without flinching. It is also equipped with a -15dB pad to handle high output active instruments and a 180°polarity reverse to help tame hot-spots on stage and eliminate resonant feedback.

Bubel continues: "The StageBug SB-1 is plug & play easy to use. Connect your acoustic guitar, plug into the PA system and you are set to go. The StageBug SB-1 sounds amazing! Way bigger than the small size would lead you to believe."

The StageBug SB-1 is now shipping.

For more information, visit radialeg.com.