NAMM 2014: D'Addario Introduces FlexSteels Bass Strings

D’Addario has introduced its new FlexSteels Bass String Line.

A monumental breakthrough in bass string technology, FlexSteels are D’Addario’s most advanced strings, delivering the unique combination of flexible feel coupled with a coveted deep, round tone and just the right amount of punch and bite that’s optimized for (but not limited to) slap and fingerstyle playing.

“Jaws drop when bassists hear the sound of this new bass string line,” says D’Addario Product Specialist Brian Johnson. “These strings were designed for bass players who prefer a more flexible feel to their strings while retaining the fast response necessary for slap playing.”

D’Addario has dedicated great amounts of engineering resources to optimize the winding techniques and specifications with the ideal blend of materials for this new line. FlexSteels recipe mixes a harmonic-rich steel alloy with precisely formulated core-to-wrap diameters wound to the most exact specifications. The result: singular deep, punchy tone and a touch sensitive, responsive feel with unsurpassed consistency, quality, and extra-long string life.

Available starting January 2014 for 4-, 5- and 6-string basses, FlexSteels retail from $44.90 to $63.90.

For more information on D’Addario, visit daddario.com.