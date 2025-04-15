“The most in-demand mods straight from the factory”: Fender’s elevated Player II Modified line brings the firm’s most sought-after guitar upgrades to the masses

Fender has hot-rodded its humble Player II range by unveiling the Player II Modified collection – an assortment of electric guitars and bass guitars that seek to bring a number of modern guitar mods to the masses.

Last year, the Big F overhauled its then-entry level guitar line and announced the successor to the original Player family when it released the Player II lineup. It was one of 2024’s biggest releases, with Fender turning in never-before-seen body options, rolled fretboard edges and rosewood fingerboards.

The Player II Stratocaster, Player II Telecaster, Player II Jazzmaster and Player II Jaguar all received rave reviews, but now Fender has harnessed the spirit of experimentation with the unorthodox Player II Modified expansion pack.

Broadly speaking, these new models offer elevated electronics, expansive hardware options, additional finish choices and other “performance-driven upgrades” that look to lift the Player platform to new heights.

Universal upgrades include speedy satin urethane-finished necks, new Player II Modified Noiseless pickups and locking tuners with tapered shafts, with Fender also rolling out treble bleed circuitry, brass black saddles and, in the case of the HSS Strat, a Floyd Rose locking tremolo.

These upgraded pickups, it should be noted, work to provide classic Fender chime and sparkle while eliminating unwanted noise.

These have been introduced across new Stratocaster, HSS Stratocaster, HSS Floyd Rose Stratocaster, Telecaster, Active Precision Bass and Active Jazz Bass models.

As Fender puts it, these upgrades mean “the most popular modifications for each model come standard”.

"From the early days of players hot-rodding their Strat and Tele guitars to today’s musicians pushing sonic boundaries, Fender has always embraced the art of reinvention," says Justin Norvell, EVP of Product, Fender.

“Leo Fender intentionally designed our instruments with modularity in mind – allowing them to evolve alongside the player and enabling more personalization than any other brand. Player II Modified carries that spirit forward, offering modern upgrades like our new Player II Modified noiseless pickups and locking tuners for rock-solid stability.

“It’s about delivering the most in-demand mods straight from the factory while continuing to push the envelope of innovation and support artists in shaping the future of music."

Drilling deeper into the respective spec sheets, all of the Strats offer alder bodies, modern C-profile maple necks and either maple or rosewood fingerboards (9.5” radius for the regular Strats, 12” for the HSS Floyd Rose variant), as well as rolled fingerboard edges, 22 medium jumbo frets, TUSQ nuts and a smattering of new finishes.

Wider travel for the chambered tremolo blocks also allows for greater whammy bar maneuvers.

As for electronics, the Player II Modified Noiseless pickups are wired to expansive push/pull pots, which serve a variety of functions – from coil-splitting to unorthodox pickup combinations usually reserved for retrospective mod jobs – depending on the model. For example, the neck pickup can be added into positions one and two on the regular Strat.

The Tele – available in SS or HS configurations – follows roughly the same blueprint. Classic alder and maple tonewoods are paired with 9.5”-radius fingerboards of either rosewood or maple, while Player II Noiseless pickups, locking tuners, six-saddle bridges, TUSQ nuts and push/pull wiring for parallel/series switching headline the modern-minded upgrades.

As for the two basses, upgrades feature in the form of HiMass bridges, Player II Noiseless pickups, tapered shift tuners and onboard EQ sections with active preamps for letting players “dial in their favorite tones” have all been drafted in.

Across the board, a huge bevy of tasty colorways have also been thrown into the mix. Dusk, Harvest Green Metallic, Electric Blue, Olympic Pearl and Sunshine Yellow are just some of the new finishes on offer.

Prices for the Player II Modified range start from $999.

Head over to Fender to find out more.