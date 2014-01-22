NAMM 2014: D'Addario/Planet Waves Introduces New Guitar Dock

D’Addario/Planet Waves has announced the release of its new Guitar Dock, an extension to Planet Waves’ selection of guitar-rest solutions.

Built with safety and convenience in mind, featuring an adjustable clamp, Planet Waves’ Guitar Dock is a portable, leg-free, lock-on guitar stand that turns any flat surface with an edge into a safe place to set your prized guitar.

By utilizing a 360-degree rotatable neck cradle, it allows mounting at any angle, while the durable overmold protects the instrument and mounting surface.

“The Guitar Dock eliminates hassle and worry,” says Rob Cunningham, Planet Waves product manager. “It’s perfect for instances where a conventional stand is not available or convenient.”

The Guitar Dock is available now and retails for $43.85.

For more information, visit planetwaves.com.