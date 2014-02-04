NAMM 2014: Jim Dunlop Introduces MXR Custom Shop La Machine Fuzz Pedal —with Demo Video

Jim Dunlop has introduced its new MXR Custom Shop La Machine pedal.

The pedal serves up thick, shaggy retro fuzz that’s tailor made to drive the raw sounds of ’70s-style hard rock and modern garage rock.

Based on a vintage circuit, the La Machine features an Octave switch that adds an octave up tone to your fuzz signal to create a raw, searing sound. Use the simple Output, Tone, Distortion control interface to shape the sound of your fuzz signal.

Thick, shaggy retro fuzz

Tailor-made for raw ’70s-style hard rock and modern garage rock

Octave switch adds searing octave up fuzz voice

True bypass switching

MSRP: $199.99

For more information, visit jimdunlop.com.

