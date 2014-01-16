NAMM 2014: Lace Music Introduces Bill Kelliher Signature Dissonant Aggressor Pickups

Lace Music Products has announced the Dissonant Aggressors Signature humbucker pickup series.

After choosing Lace pickups for his successful Gibson “Golden Axe” Explorer, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher has developed his own signature humbucker, the Dissonant Aggressors.

Kelliher and Jeff Lace have created pickups that are specific to Kelliher's requirements and aren't based on any other pickup.

Dissonant Aggressors perfectly capture the unique power and passion Kelliher brings to his music. These humbuckers have been designed to have increased dynamic response, sustain and articulation that cuts through all that it encounters. Unbalanced coils in the neck and bridge pickups yield a much more dynamic top end without being too "boomy."

The patented Lace design provides enhanced classic HB tone with the extra bonus of “ultra quiet” single coil tone while in split mode.

Another requirement for Kelliher’s new Signature pickup was that they achieve his signature tone and passion without the need for batteries. These humbuckers are passive in design and will never fail either on or off the stage while depending on a battery to enhance his pure Kelliher tone.

Lace’s unique patented monolithic magnet fields which sample a much greater section of string movement are the key to his desire.

The Dissonant Aggressors are available now. They can be ordered as a set or neck or bridge positions. Finishes are available in chrome, gold and black powder coat. All of the colors feature Kelliher’s signature logo.

Suggested Retail for the Dissonant Aggressors: Set # 32371 $195, Neck # 32372 $105, Bridge # 32373 $105.

For more information: Visit lacemusic.com..