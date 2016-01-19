NAMM 2016: Hear and See Eventide's H9 Max Harmonizer Effect Processor in Action

Below, enjoy a demo video of Eventide's H9 Max harmonizer pedal.

The H9 Max comes pre-loaded with all the effects from each of Eventide’s TimeFactor, ModFactor, PitchFactor and Space stompboxes, including the new Looper, plus all H9 exclusive algorithms in perpetuity at no additional cost.

H9 MAX comes bundled with 45 effect algorithms and more than 500 factory presets. H9 Max is full of Eventide’s handpicked algorithms of boundary-smashing effects heard on hit records spanning more than four decades. H9 Max owners can share these algorithms with up to four additional H9s on a single Eventide.com account.

H9 Max features a simple, one-knob user interface and fully featured as a standalone stompbox.

Using H9 Max with the included H9 Control app for Windows, OSX, or iOS wirelessly via Bluetooth makes creating and managing presets, and live control of multiple H9s a snap.

“The H9 Max is the ultimate bundled H9 for those who want it all,” said Ray Maxwell, Eventide’s VP of sales and marketing.

For more information, visit eventide.com.