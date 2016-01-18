NAMM 2016: Kiesel Guitars Introduces Aries AM8 Multiscale Fanned-Fret Eight-String Guitar

Kiesel Guitars has announced its new Aries AM8 multiscale fanned-fret bolt-neck electric guitar.

From Carvin:

The AM6 and AM7 multiscale guitars have received widespread acclaim, so it was a natural progression to create an eight-string model to go along with the recently released Aries A8 8-string bolt-neck guitar.

Extensive R & D by the Custom Shop performed on our multiscale instruments ensure that we've come up with a design that will satisfy the most discriminating musician.

The scale is 26” on the high side and 27.5” on the low side with the parallel fret being the ninth fret. This gives ultimate comfort and playability. Aries Multiscale Series instruments feature an aggressively beveled body reminiscent of the popular SCB Series, providing modern looks with comfortable playing.

Sculpted horns, inspired by the Vader Series headless guitars, further accentuate the styling of the guitars, while allowing easy access high on the 24-fret fingerboard. A redesigned sculpted neck heel contributes to the ease of playing high on the fingerboard, and the elimination of the neck plate in favor of ferrules adds to the sleek design of the instrument.

Dual carbon-fiber rods, along with a two-way fully adjustable truss rod, make the neck remarkably stable, and the tung-oiled Eastern hard rock maple neck makes for fast playing, regardless of your style.

Other features of the Aries AM8 include a standard alder body, 4 X 4 pointed headstock, offset dot inlays, a standard Hipshot bridge and direct-mount angled Kiesel Lithium humbuckers. Hundreds of Custom Shop options, including body and neck woods, top woods, fingerboard woods, fretwire, a weight-reducing chambered body option and much more allow you to design your new Aries AM8 exactly the way you want it.

Like all Kiesel and Carvin guitars, the Aries Series is proudly made by Kiesel Guitars in our southern California facility.

The Custom Shop also can work with you on special one-off options; check out Kiesel Guitars Facebook and Kiesel Guitars Instagram to see some amazing examples of the custom finish work we've done. From the understated to the completely over-the-top, the skilled artists of the Kiesel Guitars Custom Shop can build your ultimate Aries eight-string multiscale fanned-fret guitar.

Read More: Kiesel Guitars Aries Multiscale Fanned-Fret Series Bolt-Neck Guitars

Guitar World’s 2016 Winter NAMM Show Coverage

Check out the NAMM 2016 section of GuitarWorld.com to keep up with our latest gear announcements, photos and videos. You also might want to consider following Guitar World via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, because that's where most of the gear pics will be posted during show hours.

•GuitarWorld.com: NAMM Show coverage

•Twitter: NAMM Show photos and news

•Facebook: NAMM Show photos and news

•Instagram: NAMM Show photos and more

•YouTube: NAMM Show videos.