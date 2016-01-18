NAMM 2016: Michael Kelly Guitars Introduces CC50 Fralin Model

Michael Kelly Guitars is once again teaming up with esteemed pickup builder Lindy Fralin for the Michael Kelly CC50 Fralin guitar.

The combination of the Steel Poled 43 pickups with the ebony-topped body optimizes this custom model to deliver a full, rich and dynamic tone. These short-run guitars are available now at www.michaelkellyguitars.com and select dealers.

The Steel Poled 43 pickups, named for the steel adjustable pole pieces, have a bar magnet in the back and are wound with 43 gauge wire which gives the pickup 25 percent more output. The bridge pickup registers at 10k ohms, along the lines of a P-90, making it a very strong single coil.

The single coil in the neck registers at 8.5k ohms. In addition to the distinct pickups, the wiring has been modified with a specific set of CTS and Bourne pots and a Mojotone Dijon cap creating a better, cleaner signal. A push-pull feature has also been added to reverse the phase and give additional tone options.

This alder body guitar comes with maple binding and striped ebony top. The 25.5” bolt on maple neck has a 10.5” radius, rosewood fretboard, 22 frets, and dot inlays. The 1950 headstock includes die cast tuning keys. Controls include master and tone volume and a three-way blade switch. The CC50 Fralin is complete with a T-style bridge and a chrome hardware finish.

Retail $1,015 USD | NAMM Booth #1277

For more information, visit michaelkellyguitars.com.

