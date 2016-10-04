OKnob Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

Option Knob Inc. is joining the fight to promote breast cancer awareness. The company has created a limited-edition pink OKnob Classic designed to raise donations for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For every pink OKnob sold, $5 will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. The pink OKnobs are available for purchase on OKnob.com and will be featured on the company’s website during October.

The OKnob is an effect-pedal foot-control knob that allows players to change effect parameters with their feet while playing. Guitarists can simply pull off the factory knob on a pedal, push on the OKnob and enjoy cranking up the distortion on solos, changing up delay time on the fly, twisting modulation and more.