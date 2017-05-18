Option Knob Announces WingMan Foot-Controlled Effect Pedal Knob

The Option Knob is a patented foot-controlled effect pedal knob that allows guitarists to replace any factory knob and instantly gain real-time control over effects parameters by using their feet.

The accessory enables players to manipulate effects without taking their hand away from the instrument or bending down, and unlocks the full potential of effects pedals and musical expression.

After nearly 10 years on the market and two prior models, the WingMan is Option Knob’s third-generation installment. It has been molded by consumer requests across the globe, and Option Knob calls it the company’s most advanced solution yet.

WingMan's upgrades include a more compact wing design for a smaller footprint on pedals, a beefier shaft for added stability and the inclusion of two shaft inserts—one Classic and one Boutique—so it will fit any pedal.

WingMan will come standard in glow for maximum visibility on any stage and will be available for MSRP $9.95. It is slated to be released July 17 at the Summer NAMM Show.

For more information, visit oknob.com.