Palmer Introduces New Acoustic Pocket Amp

German audio company Palmer has announced the Acoustic Pocket Amp, a combined effect pedal and preamp for use with acoustic instruments.

The new offering boasts three instrument modes (acoustic guitar, acoustic bass, magnetic pickups) and three selectable basic sounds (flat, modern, vintage). A mono line input (6.3 mm jack) with a switchable –12dB attenuator facilitates the processing of both passive and active instrument pickups. Outputs include a 6.3 mm jack output for connection to an amplifier or a PA, a thru output for tuning devices and a balanced XLR DI output.

Additional features include an FX insert for the connection of external effects, a headphone output for monitoring and a stereo auxiliary input (all 3.5 mm jacks) for external audio players such as MP3 players or smartphones.

There’s also a three-band EQ with semi-parametric mid control and a separate notch filter. The direct and preamp signals can be mixed as required with the integrated blend control, and a footswitch with optional bypass, mute or tuning function is located on the front panel.

