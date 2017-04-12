Paul Gilbert Demos His New In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida TonePrint for TC Electronic

TC Electronic has announced Paul Gilbert’s newest TonePrint, In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida.

Gilbert was looking for a 16th-note repeating delay that not only sounds awesome but also helps tighten up timing and rhythmic chops. He found his inspiration in the intro keyboard riff to Iron Butterfly’s 1968 classic psychedelic hit “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida,” As he explains, this type of delay effect can also be heard in the main riff to Van Halen’s “Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love” as well as other classic Eddie Van Halen riffs.

But this TonePrint is not just about creating choppy 16th notes. Rolling off the effect’s level and delay parameters will also produce a nice, subtle “tail extension” to your tone.

The In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida TonePrint is Gilbert’s third TonePrint for TC Electronics. For more information and to download this and other TonePrints, visit TCElectronic. Be sure to watch the demo below to hear the In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida TonePrint.