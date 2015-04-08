Paul Gilbert Demos His Signature Ibanez FRM150 Guitar — Video

In this video, which was posted by Ibanez earlier this year, Paul Gilbert demos his latest signature guitar, the Ibanez FRM150.

"When I pick up my Ibanez Fireman, I know that everything is going to be all right," says the Mr. Big guitarist.

"It is truly a pleasure to be able to express my anger, explore my melodic imagination and simply play good rock and roll, with such a world-class instrument."

From the company:

Building on the classic foundation of his Fireman models before it, the FRM150 has some new features, including DiMarzio Air Classic humbucking pickups and a new black pick guard.

For more about the FRM150 and all of Ibanez's Paul Gilbert signature models, head here.