Railhammer Introduces Gnarly 90 Pickup

Railhammer has released its new Gnarly 90 pickup, which features P90 tone in a standard humbucker-size box.

The Gnarly 90 is designed to capture the tone of a vintage P90 and offer the advantages of Railhammer's rail/pole configuration.

Using 44-gauge wire and dual alnico 5 magnets, the tone has the signature lower mid whine and raw attack typical of a classic P90.

Available in bridge and neck versions designed for each position. The neck model features reduced windings to maintain note clarity and is reverse wound/reverse polarity so it's hum-canceling when used with our bridge H90's. All models use a full metal cover, which reduces hum levels below a standard P90. The Gnarly 90 is intended for blues, classic rock, old-school punk or for any player looking for a vintage vibe but wants the advantages of the Railhammer design.

Thin rails under the wound strings sense a narrow section of string, producing a tight, clear tone. Large poles under the plain strings sense a wide section of string, producing a fat, thick tone. This allows players to dial in a tight clear tone on the wound strings without the plain strings sounding thin or sterile. The result is improved clarity and tonal balance across all the strings.

Touch sensitivity, sustain and harmonic content are enhanced by the extremely efficient magnetic structure and the elimination of any moving parts. The strong magnetic field prevents any dead spots when bending strings (including on the round pole side).

Other features include universal spacing, German silver baseplate, two-conductor wiring with independent ground (allows custom wiring such as phase, series/parallel, etc.) and a height-tapered rail that contributes to consistent volume across all the strings.

For more information, visit railhammer.com.