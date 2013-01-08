Review: Aero Series Electric Guitar Case by Reunion Blues

I have to admit Reunion Blues is a bit of an inspiration to me.

When the company launched its Continental series of soft cases, the company posted a video on its website where they literally launched a Strat off a rooftop to demonstrate the top-notch security its case provides.

That instantly had me saying, “I wanna do that!” (You know, test guitar gear, not get thrown off a roof.) For the past month, I’ve been checking out the new Aero case by Reunion Blues, and I promise you no guitars were injured in the process.

The Aero series really blurs the line between a hardshell case and a gig bag. The problem with a hardshell case is the weight and bulkiness, while the problem with a gig bag is the lack of protection. Reunion Blues calls its method of protection Flexoskeleton technology. Unlike most empty gig bags, you cannot fold an Aero case in half. The thick padding stacks up to roughly 1 inch all the way around. When squeezed, it doesn’t compress like a normal bag.

A few features of the gig bag that transfer over to the Aero are pockets, back straps and the soft grip Zero G handle. There are two pockets on the front of the Aero, one up by the headstock and the other at the bottom end of the case. The headstock pocket is 10 inches high and 6 inches wide. This is ideal for a capo, strings, whammy bar, etc. The bottom pocket is 10.5 inches wide by 16 inches high, making it suitable for cables, a music book or a certain guitar-themed print magazine.

The back straps are permanently sewn on and can be neatly zipped behind a pocket when not in use. This feature stood out to me because I’ve lost bag straps as well as nearly tripped over bag straps. The straps are 3 inches wide, adjustable to height and comfortably padded. If you opt out of the back strap option, the handle is equally as appealing. It is firmly attached and has

a soft gel grip similar to a computer mouse pad.

Call it a case, call it a bag, you’re not wrong. With the Velcro neck brace you get the shock absorption of a hardshell case, but at under 7 pounds it’s as comfortable to carry as any gig bag out there. The Aero is a sound option to transport your Strat, Tele, Les Paul and most other electrics. There are separate models available for bass, acoustics and hollow body guitars.

MSRP: $179.95

Web: reunionblues.com

You can't believe everything you read on the Internet, but Billy Voight is a gear reviewer, bassist and guitarist from Pennsylvania. He has Hartke bass amps and Walden acoustic guitars to thank for supplying some of the finest gear on his musical journey. Need Billy's help in creating noise for your next project? Drop him a line at thisguyonbass@gmail.com.