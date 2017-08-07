Review: KHDK Electronics Abyss Pedal

(Image credit: KHDK Electronics)

The KHDK Electronics Abyss is a brand-new bass overdrive that provides warm, tube-like boost and a subtle crunchy overdrive.

The Abyss uses bi-amp technology with two discrete circuits, dividing the signal down two paths: one stores the dynamic and color, the other adds overdriven sound with fullness and a powerful punch. When the two split signals meet again, the result is the original sound made richer and more powerful.

Abyss allows bass players to dial just the right amount of overdriven signal to their clean tone, and for more powerful rhythm or soloing, the “Hi” setting adds saturation, sustain, low end and compression.

STREET PRICE $199.95, khdkelectronics.com