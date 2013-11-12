Review: TC Electronic Hall of Fame Mini Reverb Pedal

These videos are bonus content related to the Holiday 2013 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

TC Electronic’s TonePrint technology makes it possible to load guitar tones and effects created by celebrated musicians into its TonePrint-enabled effect pedals. This is one of the stellar features on TC’s acclaimed Hall of Fame Reverb, a stereo stomp box that also provides 10 of the company’s lush- and realistic-sounding reverbs.

The new Hall of Fame HOF Mini is a tiny version of that unit, designed to take up minimal real estate on your pedal board. It comes preloaded with TC’s legendary and versatile hall reverb, and it’s TonePrint enabled, so you can download or beam to the pedal (using the free TonePrint app for iOS and Android) custom reverbs created by artists like Steve Vai, Guthrie Govan and Paul Gilbert. You can even specify every parameter of your own ultimate reverb with the easy-to-use TonePrint editor software.

The HOF Mini’s sonic performance is identical to the Hall of Fame Reverb, preserving your original tone with analog dry-through signal routing and sounding as clean and properly modulated in front of the amp as it does in the loop. The HOF Mini also features true-bypass switching, stereo I/Os and a single knob for reverb level. Plus, it’s small enough to fit in your pocket, so you can take your tone anywhere, anytime.

Manufacturer TC Electronic, tcelectronic.com