Seymour Duncan Releases Historic Jimi Hendrix Signature Strat Pickups and Loaded Pickguards

(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Seymour Duncan has announced its new Jimi Hendrix Signature Strat Set and Jimi Hendrix Signature Loaded Pickguards. From the company:

On March 28, 1968, a young Seymour W. Duncan met Jimi Hendrix at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, where Jimi was playing two shows at the Field House arena. Seymour brought a gift with him that day; pickups he hand-wound just for Jimi. Roger Mayer installed the pickups in Jimi’s white Stratocaster then and there. He asked Seymour to carry that white Strat up on stage, and that event would set in motion Seymour’s future and legacy.

Now that same tone is available to you. The Jimi Hendrix Signature Strat Set and Loaded Pickguards are fully authorized by Authentic Hendrix LLC. Each pickup has a reverse magnet stagger to simulate the effect of playing a right handed guitar upside down and restrung for a lefty.

"We are thrilled to welcome Seymour Duncan as an official licensee to the Authentic Hendrix family,” said Janie Hendrix, president and CEO of Authentic Hendrix LLC. “With the foundation of a rich historic past, we embrace and celebrate our future in sound."

These are also available in a standard pickguard and voodoo style pickguard, for guitars with either a swimming pool or humbucker route. The pickguards are preloaded with the Jimi Hendrix Signature pickup set and come in three-ply white with 250K pots, a five-way pickup selector switch and .047 caps.

The Jimi Hendrix Signature Strat Set is offered at $279 and the loaded pickguards are $379, regardless of route option. Each comes with a commemorative book and stickers.

For more information, visit seymourduncan.com/Hendrix.