Sheptone Unveils New Wanker Humbucker

Sheptone has announced the Wanker, a humbucker designed specifically for use in super-strat-style shred machines.

According to the company, the Wanker combines the high-output of an overwound Eighties-style humbucker but also captures the best qualities of a vintage PAF pickup in order to produce great tone.

The Wanker features 53 mm spacing to accommodate Floyd Rose-style bridges, F-spacing fixed bridges and short feet. There’s also four-conductor wiring and Alnico 5 magnets.

The pickup is available in a variety of bobbin color configurations of white, cream, and black, or with German silver covers plated in either nickel or gold. Pricing starts at $129.

To get your wank on, head over to Sheptone.com.