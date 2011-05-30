Smithsonian Channel Posts "Electrified: The Guitar Revolution"

The Smithsonian Channel has posted the full episode of "Electrified: The Guitar Revolution" online. You can view the entire film below.

According to the Smithsonian Channel's website, the documentary covers "the history of music's greatest invention and the world's most popular musical instrument. From the early days of the Model U and Frying Pan to the guitar wars of Fender and Gibson, experience the evolution of the electric guitar through vintage footage, interviews with rock historians and rousing live performances."