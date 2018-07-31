Steve Vai’s Guide to Perfect Pedal Order

At some point, every guitarist wonders if effect pedals need to go in a specific order. The more pedals in your chain, the more likely you are to wonder if your arrangement is having an unwelcome effect on your sound.

In this video, presented by Musician’s Friend, Steve Vai addresses the question. The video, “Perfect Pedal Order with Steve Vai,” is part of Musician’s Friend’s series of useful webinars and was created with Boss at Roland’s Los Angeles headquarters.

As Steve notes in the video, “There are no mistakes you can make” when putting together your pedal chain—“except run out of batteries.”