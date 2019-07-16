Summer NAMM 2019: Walrus Audio Unveils New Kangra Filter Fuzz

Summer NAMM 2019: Walrus Audio has unveiled the Kangra Filter Fuzz, a two-in-one pedal designed in conjunction with Saturday Night Live guitarist Jared Scharff.

The new pedal, inspired by Scarff’s love for the vintage Kay Fuzz Tone, combines a filter with a ”thick and spatty” octave fuzz. Two different styles of fuzz can be accessed via the M/V (modern/vintage) switch. The filter, meanwhile, offers resonance, sensitivity, frequency and envelope controls. The filter effect can run independently or with the fuzz feeding into it.

The Kangra comes in a “Peach Ice Cream” enclosure with Adam Forster-designed artwork inspired by an expedition Scharff took to the Kangra Valley near the Himalaya Mountains.

The Kangra is available for $199.

For more information or to purchase, head to Walrus Audio.