TAB the Band - Backstage Gear Tour

We recently caught up with Massachusetts rockers TAB the Band—founded by Adrian and Tony Perry, sons of Aerosmith legend Joe Perry—for an exclusive backstage tour of their gear. The band, rounded out by guitarist Lou Jannetty and drummer Ben Tileston, have been touring in support of their third LP Zoo Noises, which was released in January 2010. Check out the gear tour below:

Additionally, TAB The Band has been asked to support both Stone Temple Pilots and Slash on some upcoming fall dates. STP has also added even more fall dates with TAB, and also Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. As TAB prepares to share the stage with some industry greats in support of their new album ZOO NOISES, TAB front man Adrian Perry had this to say, “We’re all excited to get back out again with STP, both with Cage the Elephant and BRMC. It’ll be great to play some places we’ve never played before. We will be spreading the gospel of TtheB to new lands.” UPCOMING APPEARANCES/SHOWS: 8/31 @ Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Cage the Elephant 9/1 @ Bank of America Pavilion, Boston w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Cage the Elephant 9/2 @ The Rock Shop, Brooklyn, NY 9/3 @ Borgata Event Center, Atlantic City, NJ w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Cage the Elephant 9/4 @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Cage the Elephant 9/5 @ PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Cage the Elephant 9/14 @ Terminal 5, NYC w/ Slash 9/15 @ House of Blues, Boston w/ Slash 9/19 @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Spring, TX w/ Stone Temple Pilots and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club 9/21 @ El Paso County Coliseum, El Paso, TX w/ Stone Temple Pilots and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club 9/22 @ Lonestar Amphitheater, Lubbock, TX w/ Stone Temple Pilots and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club 9/25 @ The Backyard, Bee Cave, TX w/ Stone Temple Pilots and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club 9/27 @ Concrete Street Amphitheatre, Corpus Christi, TX w/ Stone Temple Pilots and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club 9/29 @ Brady Theater, Tulsa, OK w/ Stone Temple Pilots and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club 9/30 @ Family Arena, Saint Charles, MO w/ Stone Temple Pilots and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club 10/2 @ Heritage Park Amphitheater, Simpsonville, SC w/ Stone Temple Pilots and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club