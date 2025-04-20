“I always felt like that record could have been better if we had worked on it some more”: Looking for a blockbuster comeback album, Aerosmith turned to Van Halen producer Ted Templeman. For Joe Perry, it served as a learning experience

News
By Contributions from published

Having been impressed by the producer’s touch on Van Halen's “monstrous” records, Templeman was tasked with reigniting the band’s spark

Joe Perry performs onstage with Aerosmith
(Image credit: Future / Kevin Nixon)

In the mid-1980s, in a bid to channel some of Van Halen’s trailblazing sound and energy (and success) Aerosmith turned to the band’s super producer Ted Templeman, who was behind the desk for the band’s six “monstrous” albums up to that point. But nerves, Joe Perry says, blighted the sessions for what would become 1985’s Done With Mirrors.

Templeman had credits with The Doobie Brothers, genius madman Captain Beefheart, and Van Morrison before playing his role in turning Eddie Van Halen and company into one of the biggest bands in the world.

With Aerosmith's own hotshot guitar duo, Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, returning to the fold after several years away, hiring Templeman felt like a shrewd move as the bad boys from Boston set about proving they could still roll with the punches. However, speaking in the new issue of Guitar World, Perry says it wasn’t quite the dynamic pairing they’d hoped.

By his admission, Aerosmith had “burned so many bridges that nobody would sign us,” and so, heading into the studio without a record deal, he says “the pressure was on”. That impacted their sessions with Templeman greatly.

“We got to work with Ted, who had an amazing reputation with Van Halen, which was incredible,” he reflects. “They sounded monstrous, and I guess we were expecting more from him, so we were both kind of nervous. We were nervous to work with him, and he was nervous to work with us, which kind of surprised us.

“I always felt like that record could have been better if we had worked on it some more,” he adds in retrospect. “Or if everybody got in the control room together and said, ‘We kind of feel uptight about working with you,’ but I don’t know... it’s just how it went.”

The band never addressed the elephant in the room. And while Done With Mirrors was a significant upgrade from 1982's Rock in a Hard Place, which saw the band filling Perry and Whitford-sized holes with Meat Loaf and Stevie Nicks session player Jimmy Crespo and Rick Dufay, it wasn’t a roaring success. But it served a larger purpose.

Steven Tyler (left) and Joe Perry perform onstage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I still wish I could have maybe polished a few more things and put a couple more overdubs on,” he continues. “All in all, I think it did what it was supposed to do. It kind of showed me what we needed to do for the next one.

“We had to do that record to get to the next step and take ourselves out of the usual way we were writing and recording.”

Aerosmith - Let The Music Do The Talking - YouTube Aerosmith - Let The Music Do The Talking - YouTube
Watch On

Later moving up to Vancouver, the band reworked their writing process to pen what is arguably their strongest three album run in Permanent Vacation, Pump, and Get a Grip.

“That started a whole new thing for us,” Perry adds, accepting that Done With Mirrors needed to happen before the band could properly get their mojo back.

Aerosmith were forced to retire from touring last year amid Steven Tyler’s ongoing vocal issues, but bassist Tom Hamilton has said that the band aren’t quite dead yet.

For more from Joe Perry, Yngiwe Malmsteen, Kiki Wong, and plenty more beyond them, grab a copy of the new issue of Guitar World from Magazines Direct.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about bands

“It's like saying, ‘Give a man a Les Paul, and he becomes Eric Clapton. It's not true’”: David Gilmour and Roger Waters hit back at criticism of the band's over-reliance on gear and synths when crafting The Dark Side of The Moon in newly unearthed clip

“The main acoustic is a $100 Fender – the strings were super-old and dusty. We hate new strings!” Meet Great Grandpa, the unpredictable indie rockers making epic anthems with cheap acoustics – and recording guitars like a Queens of the Stone Age drummer

“If you’ve ever wondered what unobtanium looks like in amp form, this is it”: Played and revered by Stevie Ray Vaughan, Carlos Santana, and John Mayer, Dumble amps have an almost mythical reputation. But what's all the fuss really about?

See more latest
Most Popular
A silhouette of a guitar player on stage with the &#039;Guitar World Discussion&#039; badge overlaid
Guitar World Discussion: Who is the most underrated guitar player of all time?
Phil X
“I could be blazing on Instagram, and there'll still be comments like, ‘You'll never be Richie’”: The recent Bon Jovi documentary helped guitarist Phil X win over even more of the band's fans – but he still deals with some naysayers
Yngiwe Malmsteen
“The Strat was about as ‘out’ as you could get. If you didn’t have a Floyd Rose, it was like, ‘what are you doing?’”: In the eye of the Superstrat hurricane, Yngwie Malmsteen stayed true to the original
Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
Guitar World deals of the week: save $250 on a Gretsch semi-hollow guitar, bag a budget busting EQD delay pedal, plus all the best deals on guitar gear over the Easter weekend
Pink Floyd perform live on stage at Amsterdam Rock Circus at the Olympisch Stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands on May 22 1972 L-R David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Roger Waters, Rick Wright
“It's like saying, ‘Give a man a Les Paul, and he becomes Eric Clapton. It's not true’”: David Gilmour and Roger Waters hit back at criticism of the band's over-reliance on gear and synths when crafting The Dark Side of The Moon in newly unearthed clip
Fender Player II Modified Stratocaster, PRS MT 15, Jackson Misha Mansoor signature, Chase Bliss Brothers AM and Taylor Sunset Blvd acoustic
“A new signature for Misha Mansoor, but not the one we’ve been waiting for”: The essential guitar gear releases you might have missed this week, from Chase Bliss and PRS to Jackson and Fender
Led Zeppelin 1975 Jimmy Page AND Jimi Hendrix (1942 - 1970) performing at Madison Square Garden, New York City, 18th May 1969
“I said, ‘Let’s get Hendrix to play on it.’ His manager said, ‘Jimi’s playing shows back-to-back.’ So we got Jimmy Page”: The hit ’60s single that was supposed to feature Jimi Hendrix… but ended up with Jimmy Page
American singer, songwriter and Texas blues guitar legend Stevie Ray Vaughan and his brother, American blues-rock guitarist, singer and founder of The Fabulous Thunderbirds Jimmie Vaughan, pose backstage at the Royal Oak Music Theater during the &quot;Soul to Soul&quot; world tour, on February 14, 1986, in Royal Oak, Michigan
“There are people who think it makes a big difference to the sound. Stevie always sounded the same whether it was rosewood or maple”: Jimmie Vaughan says your fretboard choice doesn’t matter – and SRV is his proof
Craig Ross playing Jeff Beck&#039;s Yardburst on stage
“Jeff Beck used to love seeing him and Lenny play live – it feels full circle”: Lenny Kravitz guitarist Craig Ross has been playing Jeff Beck’s $490,000 Yardburst Les Paul onstage for an entire tour
John Mayer and Andy Summers pose backstage at Live Earth with their Martin acoustics
“You got it!” Rare footage of Andy Summers teaching John Mayer how to play Message in a Bottle emerges