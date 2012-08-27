TC Electronic and Guitar Center Introduce Transition Delay Pedal

TC Electronic has teamed up with Guitar Center to create the Transition Delay, a new addition to its TonePrint series of pedals.

Transition Delay features all the sounds of TC Electronic’s Flashback Delay pedal, with four exclusive TonePrints that were customized by guitarist Barry Mitchell, Guitar Center’s director of merchandise.

The first TonePrint, named EVO, is a tribute to one of the greatest delay units ever created, the TC 2290. It's a modern take on a classic sound, providing tone that harkens back to the industry defining, super musical unit it pays tribute to. The second TonePrint is FATY, a super-fat-sounding analog delay that begs for guitarists to dig in and do their worst.

TonePrint three is named DUCT and gives you a classic tape delay sound reminiscent of the revolutionary classic units that came out in the '60s. Rounding out the Guitar Center TonePrints is MORF, a setting that is sure to turn heads with a tape delay that adds modulation for truly twisted sounds.

Transition Delay Main Features

TonePrint

11 Delay Types, Including Looper

Audio Tapping

7-Second Delay

Stereo In and Out

Transition Delay is available through Guitar Center and Musicians Friend.

For more information, head here.