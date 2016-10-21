TC Electronic Announces 13 New Affordable Studio-Quality Pedals

(Image credit: TC Electronic)

TC Electronic has launched a new series of studio-quality pedals priced at $49.99 each. The series covers all essential guitar effects, and all the pedals feature a tough metal chassis, top-mounted inputs and outputs, and true bypass.

From the company:

Made for Rock n Roll: The Rusty Fuzz, Grand Magus Distortion, Cinders Overdrive and Fangs Metal Distortion give you rich and versatile drive with enough vintage crunch and organic bite to last you a lifetime.

It's About Time: Create pristine beds of ambience with The Prophet Digital Delay, gorgeous runaway delays with the all-analog Echobrain Analog Delay and deep splashy oceans with Skysurfer Reverb.

The Dynamics Duo: On a quest for warm vintage compression? With its all-analog circuitry, the Forcefield Compressor has got you covered.

Need some 20dBs of super transparent clean boost? Rush Booster to the rescue!

Mountains of Modulation: Resuscitate the vintage ripple of yesteryear with Blood Moon Phaser and Thunderstorm Flanger, and go all warped vinyl and wild wobbles with Tailspin Vibrato and Afterglow Chorus.

