Tech 21 Unveils New Power Engine Deuce Deluxe

Tech 21 has unveiled the Power Engine Deuce Deluxe, a “pumped up” version of its Power Engine 60 Series.

The Deuce Deluxe is capable of delivering 200 watts of transparent power and boasts an onboard three-band active EQ plus low pass and high pass filters.

There’s also an XLR input and XLR output with selectable levels, a defeatable tweeter, an extension speaker output, studio-grade 1/4-inch headphone output and a 1/4-inch auxiliary input.

The full-range, flat-response cabinet is designed for amplifying any direct recording device or pre-amp, such as Tech 21's Fly Rig/SansAmp.

The Power Engine Deuce Deluxe is available now for $645.

For more information head over to tech21nyc.com.