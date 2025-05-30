Laney has dropped a new Foundry series guitar amp head that promises the “dynamic interactive feel and touch sensitivity” of a tube amp in a portable and feature-packed solid-state amplifier.

The 120-watt LF-Supertop is the most powerful of Laney's Lionheart Foundry models so far, and there are matching 2x12 and 4x12 guitar cabinets to play it through.

The foundations for the LF-Supertop were laid down by the IRF-Dualtop, which packed a surprising amount of volume in its 60-watt package, and was praised for its tonal versatility and a “top notch” built-in reverb. Laney's $299 IRF-Leadtop also showed what it could do at the lower end of the price scale.

The British amp builder – the tone makers of choice for Tony Iommi, Billy Corgan, and Vernon Reid – then released Lionheart Foundry combos last year, which also packed 60-watts of analog grunt. The LF-Supertop doubles the power in a bid to supercharge that successful formula.

This shares “the same mapped topology” of Laney's Lionheart tube amps. The EQ and gain stage have been “faithfully converted using discrete analog components precisely tuned to match the response characteristics”.

Naturally, there's a 3-band EQ to play with, but there's also an extra Tone control, which mirrors a guitar's tone dial. It could be used to double-down on a certain sound – Eric Clapton’s ‘Woman Tone’ sees the Tone rolled back, for instance.

The LF-Supertop's two channels are split between Lead and Clean for “saturated overdrives” and “pristine tones” respectively. The lead channel also gets a Bright/Dark switch for extra tweakability.

A footswitchable boost, which Laney claims can almost act as a third channel, is a bonus. It can push the clean channel into slight overdrive territory, or adrenalize the lead tone to something rotten. This amp presents some fun options for dialing in an electric guitar tone.

Effects-wise, players can find a built-in tremolo that pays homage to mid-'60s circuits, typically only found in tube amps, and all the sounds from Andy Timmons-approved Black Country Customs Spiral Array Chorus pedal – expect everything from subtle sounds to “down a drainpipe” flanging. Beyond that there is a spring reverb taken from Black Country Customs' Secret Path reverb pedal.

The cabs are equipped with 12" HH high-performance drivers and a peak output of 960W for the 4x12, but the LF-Supertop can also impress sans cab thanks to the onboard LAIR (Laney Advance impulse response) technology, which offers IRs of its GS112 and GS412 cabinets.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Laney) (Image credit: Laney)

The fact it can shine without a cab makes this a very viable option for a slimmed-down gig rig. It only weighs 7kg. And the power is switchable for bedroom practice. There's a headphones output for making that practice silent, plus an effects loop for integrating your pedalboard.

“Put simply, it's the perfect choice for anyone seeking an affordable amp for practice, recording, and performance,” says Laney.

The LF-Supertop is priced at a respectable $599.99 with the 4x12 at $789.99 and the 2x12 is $449.99.

Head to Laney for more.

Before the LF-Supertop, the British firm's most notable release in 2025 was its signature bass amp for session great Nathan East, while instrumental virtuoso Lari Basilio has spoken of her love for Lionheart amps.