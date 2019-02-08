Trending

Teisco Unveils Three New Pedals

Delay, Fuzz and Boost stompboxes are available in March.

Japanese pedal maker Teisco has introduced three new stompboxes, the Teisco Delay, Teisco Fuzz and Teisco Boost.

All three units boasts all-analog circuitry housed in zinc-alloy enclosures with high-gloss designs. There’s also textured base plates for stronger Velcro adhesion.

The Teisco Delay boasts up to 600ms delay time, a modulation section and a direct out; the Boost features a field-effect transistor (FET) for softer, more organic clipping and an EQ profile switch for “extra tweakability” and the Fuzz sports a classic silicon circuit with switchable upper octave to achieve Seventies-style fuzz tones.

The Teisco Delay is being offered for $149, while the Boost and Fuzz sell for $129. All three will be available March 15. 

For more information. Head over to Teisco.com.