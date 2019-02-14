The Klon Centaur is Back

The legendary Klon Centaur overdrive pedal, a once-obscure unit developed by one Bill Finnegan and discontinued in 2009, is now available once again.

Under the username klondirectsales, Finnegan will sell the new run direct from eBay as he makes them by hand.

“I'm Bill Finnegan, designer of the original Klon overdrive circuit, designer of the Klon Centaur Professional Overdrive unit incorporating that original circuit, and also the hand-builder of every single Centaur unit from the beginning of Centaur production in late 1994 until the end of that initial production a few years ago,” he states.

“Now, on a small scale, I am again hand-building a few Centaur units for sale by my company Klon LLC. Given the many demands on my time these days, and also given the labor-intensive and time-consuming nature of building Centaurs, it's inevitable that I will be able to build only a small number of these units, but I hope and expect to continue to be able to do so on a regular basis for some years to come.”

The original Klon Centaur's dynamic, midrange-rich drive gave it an almost mythical reputation in the effects world, and prices for the original hand-built circuits often range from $1,000-$2,000.

The starting bid for the first of his new run was $100, but some 27 bids later, Centaur #3888 sold for an even $2,026. It seems safe to say then, that if you can't go on without one of these new Klon Centaurs, start digging into those piggy banks...