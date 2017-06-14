Video Demo: The IK Multimedia iRig Acoustic Stage

The IK Multimedia iRig Acoustic Stage is the new hi-tech solution for accurately reproducing the full sound of acoustic guitars and other instruments with studio-quality sound live on stage and in the studio.

The combination of its advanced MEMS microphone and hi-quality preamp and DSP processing unit provides — for the first time ever — a break-through solution that offers hi-quality natural sound, advanced features, ease of installation and a convenience never seen before.

Here's our own Paul Riario putting the iRig Acoustic Stage through it's paces. Watch below and find out more at ikmultimedia.com