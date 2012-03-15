Video: Dunlop Introduces Zakk Wylde Signature Rotovibe

Dunlop has just announced the new Zakk Wylde Signature Rotovibe, which is available now as a limited-edition item.

"Whether it's to spice up a solo, add an overdubbed color, or just a sound that can inspire songwriting," Wylde said, "I've had a Dunlop Rotovibe in my pedal board since 1988."

The rest of the official press release from Dunlop reads, "Right alongside the high-gain Marshall amps, the active pickup'd Les Pauls and his other signature MXR and Cry Baby pedals, for years Zakk Wylde has employed the famed but oft-unsung Dunlop Rotovibe as a part of his legendary tone. Now, available as a limited edition, is the Zakk Wylde Signature Rotovibe.

"The Rotovibe is a chorus/vibrato effect that can simulate rotating speaker sounds popularized by Jimi Hendrix and many others.

"The Zakk Wylde Signature Rotovibe features the same intensity and speed controls, and rich rotating speaker effect of the classic Dunlop Rotovibe but is set apart by its distinct custom matte finish and control knob.

"This is a very expressive effect, thanks to its built-in real-time control. Choose either Chorus or Vibrato, adjust the intensity of the effect, and then control the effect's speed by rocking the pedal back and forth."

You can get more info here.