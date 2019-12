Rock band Edisun recently stopped by Guitar World HQ to play a few songs and talk a little bit about their beloved gear. In the videos below, the guys talk about their love of G&L Guitars and BBE pedals.

Edisun released their self-titled debut album back in 2010, which was produced by long-time Edisun collaborator Claude Villani and mixed at NRG Studios in Los Angeles by Jay Baumgardner. You can pick up your copy here.