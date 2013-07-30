Video: Electro-Harmonix Demos New 8 Step Program Analog Expression/CV Sequencer

The guys over at Electro-Harmonix have released a new gear-related video.

The clip, which you can check out below, is a demo of the company's new 8 Step Program Analog Expression/CV Sequencer.

From EHX:

"The 8 Step Program plugs into the expression pedal or CV input of other effect pedals and synthesizers, delivering rhythmic sequencer control. It can turn an ordinary auto-wah into a step filter, a tremolo into a syncopated pulse effect and a pitch-shifter into an arpeggiator."

In the video, "JJ Likes Guitar" shows what the 8 Step Program can do with the Stereo Talking Machine Vocal Formant Filter and the Ring Thing Single Sideband Modulator.

For more about the 8 Step Program, visit ehx.com/products/8-step-program.