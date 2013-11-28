Video: Jack White's Third Man Records Introduces Bumble Buzz Pedal

Jack White's Third Man Records has introduced its new Bumble Buzz fuzz pedal.

The announcement came in the form of a demo video featuring White and three friends jamming on a new three-chord White tune called "Bread and Water."

In the clip, which was shot at Readymade Studio in Nashville, Gretsch-loving guitarist Olivia Jean, violinist Fats Kaplan and White (playing a Fender Bass VI) take turns demonstrating the pedal. The band is rounded out by drummer Brendan Benson.

Here's the information that was posted with the video:

"Are we the first record label to release an effect pedal? Probably.

"Perhaps the most exciting thing the musician in your life could find in his or her stocking this year is the Bumble Buzz guitar pedal, a buzz pedal made by Union Tube and Transistor and modeled after the pedal they made for Jack White to use while recording 'I'm Shakin'.'

"Hand-produced with painstaking attention to detail, this pedal will arrive to its lucky recipient housed in a gorgeous wooden box (which includes custom bandana) and ready to crank out some stinging sounds."

The Bumble Buzz pedal will be available starting Friday, November 29, "online and in person at Third Man Records & Novelties." Friday also happens to be Record Store Day.

Stay tuned for more information, including the pedal's price. In the meantime, check out Union Tube and Transistor on Facebook and Third Man Records at thirdmanrecords.com.

Below, you can watch the demo video and a live clip of "I'm Shakin'," which also features Gretsch-loving guitarist Olivia Jean.