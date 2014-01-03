Video: Paul Riario Reviews and Demos Four Vocal Pedals by TC-Helicon

In the brand-new video below, Guitar World's Paul Riario demos four new vocal pedals from TC-Helicon.

Lately, more and more guitarists are finding they have to pull double duty by performing vocals in addition to playing guitar. Now it's never been easier to get a great professional vocal sound while being in key, thanks to the Mic Mechanic, the Harmony Singer, the VoiceLive Play GTX and the VoiceLive Play.

Riario demonstrates all four pedals in the video below; he also notes that this is the first time Guitar World has reviewed vocal pedals! Riario even sings in the clip, which also features singer Laura Clapp from TC-Helicon.

For more about TC-Helicon, visit tc-helicon.com. To go right to the Products section (where you'll find these four pedals), visit tc-helicon.com/products.