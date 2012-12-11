Video: Steve Lukather Demos His New Signature DiMarzio Transition Pickups

In the video below, Steve Lukather test drives DiMarzio's new Transition humbucking pickups.

The pickups were developed by DiMarzio and Lukather for Lukather's LIII Music Man guitar. The pickups also will be available for retail sale from DiMarzio.

The pickups are named after Lukather’s new album, Transition, which will be released January 21 by Mascot Records. Lukather played the LIII with Transition pickups on the new record.

The passive Transition humbuckers are subtle and tough. They have power and depth. Lukather says they’re organic, and they allow him to own his sound. “These days I like it simple and direct,” he says.

The Transitio™ Neck Model (DP254) has good balance between solid bass and glassy treble. The spread between lows and highs creates a big sound that works well for both solos and backup, while the frequency response of the coils is tuned just far enough apart to open up the mids without sounding hollow.

A powerful magnet and coils tuned to slightly different frequencies create very strong fundamental tones, with sustained notes that resolve easily to first- and second-order harmonics. The output rating is not as high as DiMarzio’s loudest models, but the Transition Bridge Model (DP255) puts a lot of impact into every picked note.

DiMarzio’s Transition Neck and Bridge Model pickups are made in the US and are available for order now. Suggested List Price for each pickup is $115. DiMarzio plans to show the pickups at the January 2013 NAMM Expo in Anaheim.

For more information, visit dimarzio.com.